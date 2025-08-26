Matthew McConaughey and Cole Hauser will be seen together in Nic Pizzolatto's new series. As per Variety, the project is currently in development at Netflix. However, the streaming giant has not made any official announcement yet. Netflix Series ‘Sirens’ and ‘Our Unwritten Seoul’ Hit the Right Spot with Gripping, Binge-Worthy Plots Involving Sisters and More (LatestLY Exclusive).

The series marks another reunion for McConaughey and Pizzolatto, following their highly successful collaboration on the first season of True Detective at HBO. The pair were also meant to re-team on the FX project Redeemer, though that series ultimately did not move forward.

Most recently, it was reported that McConaughey would star in a movie based on Mickey Spillane's and Max Allan Collins' Mike Hammer books with a script by Pizzolatto.

It is also the latest True Detective reunion in TV for McConaughey, who is set to star alongside his Season 1 co-star Woody Harrelson in the Apple TV+ comedy Brothers. That show is inspired by the pair's real friendship and recently completed filming, Variety reported.

Hauser is best known for playing Rip Wheeler in the hit Paramount series Yellowstone. Hauser and his co-star, Kelly Reilly, are set to star in a spinoff series that recently added Oscar nominee Annette Bening to its cast. ‘The Bondsman’ First Look Out! Kevin Bacon’s Supernatural Series to Premiere on Prime Video on April 3 (See Pics).

Pizzolatto is best known for True Detective, though he is also an award-winning novelist. His books are translated in over 30 languages, and he is a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, with two Writer's Guild Awards. Recent work includes his first film as writer-director, Easy's Waltz, which is due to premiere at TIFF in September.