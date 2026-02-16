Maya Hawke Wedding: 'Stranger Things' Star Marries Christian Lee Hutson; Parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Cast of Netflix Series Present (Pics)

Maya Hawke, the breakout star of Netflix's hit series Stranger Things and daughter of Hollywood icons Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, tied the knot with singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026. As per Hello! Magazine, the winter wedding took place in New York City, transforming Manhattan's Stuyvesant Square into a star-studded celebration of love. Maya Hawke, who played Robin Buckley on Stranger Things, made for a happy bride, as her father, actor Ethan Hawke walked her down the street while holding a bouquet of white flowers. Actress Uma Thurman made for a cool bride's mother in a breezy floral blue dress. Maya’s brother, actor Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke was also present for his sister's big day. Some of the cast members of Stranger Things were guests at Maya Hawke's wedding. ‘Stranger Things Finale’: Ethan Hawke Says He ‘Loved’ Daughter Maya Hawke’s Role As Robin in Netflix Series, Praises Her Growth as an Artiste (Watch Video).

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson Wedding First Photos - See Post:

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Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson Wedding Details

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson exchanged vows at the historic St. George’s Episcopal Church. Maya Hawke wore a custom made Prada ensemble, a sleeveless white gown with a boat neckline, a distinctive drop-waist silhouette and a simple flat bow. To combat the February chill, the bride wore a feather-lined white winter coat. Bridegroom Christian opted for a classic tuxedo for his wedding. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Cast Ages Revealed: From Millie Bobby Brown to Sadie Sink, How Old the ‘Teen’ Actors Were in Season 1 vs Now.

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson Age Difference

Born on July 8, 1998 in New York, Maya Hawke is 27 years old. Christian Lee Hutson, born on November 5, 1990, in Kansas City, is 35 years old. That makes the age difference between Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson eight (8) years. Stranger Things Universe: Is Stranger Things Season 6 Happening? Duffer Brothers Confirm Series Finale As New Spin-Offs and Animated Series Take Over.

'Stranger Things' Cast Reunion at Maya Hawke's Wedding

The guest list at Robin aka Maya Hawke's wedding served as a mini-reunion for the Stranger Things cast, who were recently seen together at the Netflix series' finale premiere. The Stranger Things cast members who reportedly attended Maya Hawke's wedding were Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Charlie Heaton, Caleb McLaughlin and Natalia Dyer. Actresses Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and actor David Harbour were not seen in pictures at Maya's wedding or the reception party afterwards at a private members club called The Players in Gramercy Park.

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson Relationship Timeline

Both from a music background, Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson have been romantically linked since 2023. Their wedding follows after a year of being engaged for the pair. Christian, a staple of the folk and Americana music scene, confirmed the relationship status in late 2025 during a radio interview, referring to Maya as his "fiancée".

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 02:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).