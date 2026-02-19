Netflix’s popular espionage drama The Night Agent is back with Season 3 and the stakes are higher than ever. Picking up after last season’s dangerous deal, FBI operative Peter Sutherland once again finds himself pulled into a web of secrets that refuses to let him go. ‘The Night Agent’ Season 3: Gabriel Basso All Set to Return as Peter Sutherland in Netflix Thriller Series – Everything to Know About the Next Instalment.

The Plot

Gabriel Basso returns as the dependable and determined Peter, continuing to anchor the series with his grounded performance. Created by Shawn Ryan, the new season may lose a few familiar faces, but it makes up for it with a fresh White House mystery that keeps the tension high throughout. This time, Peter is tasked with tracking down junior Treasury agent Jay Batra (Suraj Sharma), who has fled to Istanbul carrying sensitive intel that links Americans to a possible terrorist plot. As Peter reconnects with broker Jacob Monroe (Louis Herthum) and teams up with financial journalist Isabel (Genesis Rodriguez), the investigation quickly spirals toward the White House itself. Although fan-favourite Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) is largely absent this season, Peter gets capable support as he navigates a conspiracy filled with danger, betrayal, and political intrigue.

What Critics Are Saying

Times Now: “Of course, the Netflix series does have one issue: the characters have to literally explain what's going on to viewers… However, The Night Agent is a steady and reliable spy drama that is worth your time, with a binge-watch that delivers.”

FilmiBeat: “At the heart of the season lies a chilling discovery… suspicious activity reports revealing massive money transfers… tied to terrorism… Season 3 builds toward a finale packed with betrayals, shifting alliances, and a tense confrontation…”

Ready Steady Cut: “Basso remains the heart and soul of this franchise… The consistent refusal to turn him into an all-capable superman is a very welcome decision… It makes him easy to root for… The Night Agent is a perfect vehicle for him.” They add, “Is Season 3 the best outing? You could make a case… It has tighter storytelling and a strong sense of character…”

Collider: “With The Night Agent Season 3, Ryan and his creative team deliver a thriller that feels both entertaining and purposeful… By tightening its storytelling… the show has officially delivered its strongest season yet.”

Watch ‘The Night Agent’ Season 3 Trailer:

Final Verdict

Season 3 proves that The Night Agent still has plenty of fuel left. With sharper writing, timely themes around financial crime and terrorism, and Gabriel Basso’s compelling performance, the series remains an easy binge for spy-thriller fans.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now, Collider, Ready Steady Cut, FilmiBeat), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

