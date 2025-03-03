New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Pakistani star Mawra Hocane says the response to "Sanam Teri Kasam", which has made over Rs 50 crore at the box office after its re-release, has been "absolutely magical".

Also starring Harshvardhan Rane, the film released in 2016 but tanked at the box office. Over the years, it developed a cult status among fans and when it re-released on February 7, it became a hit.

Hocane, 32, for whom "Sanam Teri Kasam" marked her debut in India, shared a series of clips from the film on her Instagram handle. The first video featured a scene from the film where she faints while Rane clicks her picture.

"Not me fainting to the numbers 'STK' re release is doing MashAllah absolutely magical! 'STK' re releasing is a testament to the fact that 'waqt se pehle or naseeb se zyaada nahi mil sakta'- I'm so so grateful for the love you've all poured in for the last 3 weeks.. it's unheard of.. they're saying we've made history," she wrote in the caption.

She also thanked the directors of the film, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and producers in the same.

"Lastlyyy Harsh... so lucky that you get to be in the middle of it all… hope you're soaking it in on my behalf as well, to many more InshaAllah," she concluded.

Soham Rockstar Productions, one of the banners behind the film, announced the sequel of "Sanam Teri Kasam" last year. The film will star Rane in the lead. There is no information if Hocane will return for the sequel.

