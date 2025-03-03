YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was one of the panelists in the controversial episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent (IGL) alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh has shared his first video on social media reacting to the controversy. The matter began after Ranveer, aka BeerBieps, made a controversial remark about "parents having sex," which sparked a wave of fiery reactions on the internet and led to legal troubles. Amidst the chaos, Ashish has now shared an emotional video on Instagram, opening up about his situation. SC Permits Ranveer Allahbadia To Resume His Podcast Channel Under These Conditions Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row.

Ashish Chanchlani Addresses ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday (March 3), Ashish Chanchlani posted an emotional video requesting fans and followers to support him during this tough phase. He said, "Aap logon ke messages padhe Maine. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karu lekin samajh nahi araha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se. Dekhe hai aise tough times se kuch seekh bhi lenge naya. Mai bas request karta hu aaplogon see meri family aur mujhe apne prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi mai wapa aau, support karna. I will work hard. Bas, dhyaan rakho sab apna."

Ashish Chanchlani Requests Support From Fans Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)

Translations? "I have read your messages and wanted to talk to you all,but didn't know what to. We will fight the situation. Have seen many like these before as well. We will learn from these tough situations. My only request to you is that keep me and myfamily in your prayers. When I return, please support me. I will work hard. Take care." India’s Got Latent Controversy: YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia Approach Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Record Statements.

Recently, Ashish and Ranveer appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statement regarding an FIR over the comments made on India's Got Latent. In the latest update in the case, the Supreme Court granted Ranveer, a popular podcaster to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show with conditions on maintaining decency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2025 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).