Entertainment News | Melissa Leo Joins Sean Byrne Thriller 'The Mannequin'

Washington DC [US], May 11 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Melissa Leo is headlining director Sean Byrne's violent thriller 'The Mannequin', which is being backed by Studiocanal's newly launched genre division, Sixth Dimension, according to Deadline.

The project is expected to go into production this summer, with Studiocanal launching global sales for the film at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

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Studiocanal will also release the film theatrically in its own territories, including the UK, France, Germany, Benelux, Poland, Australia and New Zealand, while Elevation Pictures has acquired the rights for Canada, as per the outlet.

Byrne, who attended last year's Cannes with his Australian shark thriller 'Dangerous Animals', showcased at the Directors' Fortnight section, is directing and writing the film.

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Speaking about the project, Byrne said, "After wading through bloodied waters together on 'Dangerous Animals', I'm thrilled to be alongside my friends at StudioCanal's Sixth Dimension. I can't wait to unleash The Mannequin on the big screen."

He added, "There have been other serial killer procedurals, but this is its own thrillingly deranged beast--twisted, intense, propulsive, and anchored by a fearless performance from Melissa Leo, building to a shocking twist you won't see coming. It'll put you on the edge of your seat and keep you there."

Jed Benedict, Head of Sixth Dimension at Studiocanal, praised the screenplay and characters of the thriller.

"Nostalgia exists for the best serial killer movies of the noughties for good reason; not only are they brilliantly scary and tense, but they're meticulously written. With The Mannequin, Sean Byrne has gifted us two unforgettable characters in Charley and Sadie and then thrown them into a fast-escalating nightmare," Benedict said.

"With the extraordinary Melissa Leo set to star, and a stellar creative team, we at Sixth Dimension can't wait for audiences to discover Sean's terrifying manhunt thriller," he added.

The film is being produced by William Woods and Maddy Falle for Page 12 Pictures Inc., along with Kristian Moliere for Triptych Pictures, according to Deadline.

Executive producers on the project include Steven Schneider, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Charlie Kemball and Jed Benedict for Studiocanal's Sixth Dimension. Head Gear Films packaged the project with Steven Schneider's Room 101. (ANI)

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