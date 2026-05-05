Entertainment News | Met Gala 2026: Hailey Bieber Channels Greek Goddess Energy in Gold Armour-style Saint Laurent Look

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Hailey Bieber never misses when it comes to making a fashion statement, and this year was no different as she turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City.

The model and founder of Rhode stepped onto the iconic Met Gala carpet on May 4 in a striking look that matched the "Fashion is Art" theme. She wore a Saint Laurent outfit that featured a bold strapless gold, armor-like bodice paired with a fitted cobalt blue skirt. She completed her look with chunky gold earrings and a sheer dupatta-style drape across her neckline, giving her appearance a Greek goddess-like feel.

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Hailey arrived solo at the event, while her husband Justin Bieber stayed home with their 20-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber. The couple was last seen attending the Met Gala together in 2021. Since then, Hailey has continued to make solo appearances, including last year when she wore a Saint Laurent mini blazer dress.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii six years later, welcomed Jack in August 2024. They had earlier announced the pregnancy in May of the same year. Since then, the proud parents have offered fans a peek into their growing family life.

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The Met Gala remains one of the most exclusive events in the world, bringing together top names from fashion, film, music, and business. Celebrities walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in carefully curated outfits that often reflect art, culture, and creativity. (ANI)

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