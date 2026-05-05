Entertainment News | Met Gala 2026: LISA Stuns in Tented Couture Dress with 3D Arms, Proves Fashion Powerhouse Status

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): The Met Gala 2026 saw a mix of bold fashion and creative ideas, but it was BLACKPINK star LISA who truly caught everyone's attention with her unique look.

LISA, aka Lalisa Manobal, arrived at the Met Gala in New York City on May 4 and made a strong fashion statement. The global music star wore a striking outfit designed by Robert Wun. The dress featured a tent-like structure with 3D arms holding up a sheer white veil, making it look like she was standing inside a moving piece of art. The 3D arms were placed in traditional Thai dance poses and perfectly matched the theme of this year's event, "Fashion Is Art."

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This year's Met Gala was also important for LISA as she joined the hosting committee for the first time. She was part of a group that included Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, and Lena Dunham.

LISA had made her debut at the Met Gala just last year. Back then, she wore a Louis Vuitton outfit that included a tweed bodysuit, blazer, logo tights, and a matching bag.

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Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber also walked the red carpet in a bold outfit that followed the theme. She wore a Saint Laurent look with a gold strapless bodice and a fitted blue skirt. She added chunky gold earrings and a soft drape around her neck, giving her a classic, goddess-like style.

The Met Gala is known as one of the biggest fashion events in the world. It brings together stars from music, films, fashion, and business. Every year, celebrities step onto the red carpet in outfits that reflect art, culture, and creativity, making the event a global talking point. (ANI)

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