Washington [US], February 3(ANI): Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, who starred in the hit 2001 series 'Meteor Garden', has died from pneumonia at the age of 48, reported Deadline.

Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed her death in a statement and said that Barbie Hsu passed away from pneumonia after falling ill during a family trip to Japan.

Barbie and Dee Hsu started their careers together in a pop duo, before picking up TV hosting and acting roles.

Barbie Hsu, who had a history of epilepsy and heart disease, was hospitalised previously due to seizures, as per the outlet.

Hsu was also part of TV shows like Summer's Desire and Corner With Love, as well as films such as Reign of Assassins and Motorway.

'Meteor Garden' was a series adaptation of a 1990s Japanese comic of the same name. Hsu played the role of Shan Cai, a teenager from a middle-class family who goes to an elite private school and becomes caught in a love web with the heirs of wealthy families, per the outlet.

Hsu was married to South Korean singer DJ Koo, and had two children from a previous marriage, reported Deadline. (ANI)

