Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, have taken legal action to combat the spread of false and misinformation about her health. As per reports, the 13-year-old has filed a fresh petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the removal of misleading content that continues to circulate on various websites. This petition follows a previous order issued by the court, which had directed Google on Monday (February 3), the social media news platforms such as Bollywood Times and other sites to remove misleading material. Justice C Hari Shankar, "Every child is entitled to be treated with honour and respect, be she the child of a celebrity or the child of a commoner. Dissemination of misleading information relating to a child, especially as regards her physical or mental wellbeing, is something which is completely intolerable in law. No technicalities can come in the way of the Court stepping in, where such attempts are brought to its notice." Aaradhya Bachchan Case: Delhi HC Restrains YouTube Tabloids to Share Fake News on Starkid's Health.

Why The Petition Was Filed?

The petition was filed after Aaradhya noticed several websites continued spreading unfounded rumours about her health, despite the court's previous order. During a recent hearing, the High Court issued a notice to Google following this fresh petition filed by Aaradhya. According to NewsBytes, the court has scheduled the next hearing regarding Aaradhya Bachchan's petition for March 17.

Aaradhya Bachchan Fights Back Against Ongoing Misinformation

Aaradhya's latest legal move addresses the persistent spread of false rumours and fake videos about her health. Despite the High Court's order in April 2023 instructing YouTube to take down misleading content, the problem remains unresolved. Aaradhya Bachchan Case: Delhi HC Restrains YouTube Channels From Posting Videos With False Claims About Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter’s Health.

The case has highlighted the need to protect children, especially those in the public eye, from harmful misinformation and exploitation.

