Entertainment News | Mindy Kaling Reveals Real Reason Behind Her Weight Loss Journey

Washington DC [US], May 20 (ANI): Mindy Kaling has opened up about the real reason behind her weight loss journey.

According to PEOPLE, in an interview with a U.S.-based digital media publication, the actress-producer said her focus is no longer on looking a certain way. Instead, she said her main goal is to stay healthy for the long run and be there for her children.

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Talking about how she feels today, Kaling said, "Do I wake up every day being like, 'I look amazing and I'm so gorgeous?' No, unsurprisingly, but I truly feel so healthy."

Over the past few years, Kaling's physical change has drawn a lot of attention online. The actress said she understands why people talk about it, but she has also set clear rules about what she wants to share in public, especially when it comes to her body and her children.

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Kaling, who had earlier written about weight struggles and dieting in her essays, said her thinking has changed with time. She shared that her health is now her biggest reason behind the change.

"When I was younger, I would want to lose weight because of vanity reasons. Now I want to lose weight or have lost weight because I want to stave off things like diabetes," Kaling said. "I had it on both sides of my family, and trying to avoid those kinds of things will, I think, help longevity for me, and that's my goal."

The actress also spoke about how fans may feel when someone they relate to changes over time. She said she understands that feeling because she also follows pop culture.

"It's sometimes no fun when one of your favorite actors loses weight. You have an idea of what they were like when you grew attached to them, and it made them endear themselves to you," she told Bustle. "Of course, it's never a joy to be scrutinized, but also I truly understand it, as someone who consumes pop culture."

Kaling has earlier said that she feels more confident in her body after focusing on healthier habits. In 2023, she told PEOPLE, "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately. I feel great."

The Never Have I Ever creator has also shared that she runs or hikes around 20 miles a week, does weight training and follows moderation with food.

"The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy," she told PEOPLE in 2023.

She also said in 2022 that she has tried to move away from thinking about weight loss only for looks.

"I've tried really hard to let go of this idea of losing weight for vanity reasons and really trying to think of how I can be healthy," she told PEOPLE. "And for me, healthy is working out, moving my body a lot, [and] keeping hydrated." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)