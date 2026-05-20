Jr NTR Birthday: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About the Telugu Superstar We Bet You Didn’t Know

As global superstar Jr NTR celebrates his 43rd birthday on May 20, 2026, the Telugu cinema icon remains one of the most prominent forces in the Indian entertainment industry. Known for his powerful screen presence, remarkable dialogue delivery, and exceptional dancing skills, the "Man of Masses" has built a massive global footprint, accelerated by the historic success of RRR. While his cinematic achievements are well-documented, several aspects of his personal life, early training, and international recognition remain lesser known to the general public. Jr NTR’s Team Issues Statement on Unauthorised Charity Drives Using Actor’s Name, Fans Asked Not To Donate.

Anticipation Builds for ‘Dragon’ With Prashanth Neel

Coinciding with his birthday celebrations, the creators of his next highly anticipated project, tentatively titled NTRNeel, revealed its first major promotional asset. Directed by visionary filmmaker Prashanth Neel (KGF, Salaar), the period action epic is titled Dragon.

Production banners Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts revealed the first glimpse of the film digitally at 11:52 PM IST on May 19, 2026, serving as a midnight birthday launch. The teaser runs for an unusually long 4 minutes and 35 seconds, fueling intense speculation among fans. Mounted as a massive pan-Indian action drama, the film is officially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 11, 2027.

Watch the First Glimpse of ‘Dragon’

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7 Lesser-Known Facts About Jr NTR

1. Eleven Years of Classical Kuchipudi Training: Long before dominating silver screens with his energetic dance moves, Jr NTR mastered the classical Indian dance form of Kuchipudi. He underwent rigorous formal training for 11 years, delivering multiple stage performances early in his youth before transitioning fully into mainstream cinema.

2. Academy Members' Branch Invitation: In 2023, following the global phenomenon of RRR and its Oscar-winning track "Naatu Naatu," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally invited Jr NTR to join its distinguished Actors Branch. This invitation placed him among a select group of Indian actors recognised by the global voting body

3. Accomplished Culinary Skills: Beyond his artistic talents, the actor is known among close friends and family as an excellent cook. He has frequently expressed his passion for the culinary arts, noting that cooking serves as a major stress buster during busy filming schedules, and he enjoys preparing meals for his loved ones.

4. Extensive Linguistic Fluency: Jr NTR is celebrated for his ability to dub for his own films across multiple languages. In addition to his native Telugu, he is fluent in Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil, showcasing flawless diction during pan-Indian promotional tours. Furthermore, he possesses foundational knowledge and conversational familiarity with international languages, including French and German.

5. Deep Roots in Kundapur, Kundapura: While heavily tied to the Telugu states by lineage and profession, Jr NTR shares a close connection with Karnataka. His mother, Shalini Bhaskar Rao, hails from Kundapur in the Udupi district of coastal Karnataka, keeping the actor deeply connected to Kannada culture and language.

6. A Cult Following in Japan: The actor's international appeal manifested a decade before RRR's global run. Following the Japanese theatrical release of his action-comedy Baadshah in 2013, Jr NTR developed a dedicated cult following in Japan, making him one of the few Indian stars to establish a localised fan base in the region during that era.

7. Admiration for Sridevi: When discussing cinematic inspirations, Jr NTR has consistently named the late legendary actress Sridevi as his favourite actress of all time. He has frequently cited her versatility, screen charisma, and unparalleled performance style as a benchmark for acting excellence. ‘Dragon’: Tovino Thomas Confirms Exiting Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel’s Upcoming Film, ‘Pallichattambi’ Actor Explains Reason Behind Decision (Watch Video).

Wishing the powerhouse performer a very happy birthday as he enters another blockbuster year. May this 43rd year bring him unparalleled health, happiness, and continued global success. Fans worldwide look forward to seeing him conquer new cinematic frontiers with his upcoming projects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 01:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).