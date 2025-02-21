New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Shonali Bose's web series "Ziddi Girls" is at the centre of a row with students and the principal of Delhi University's Miranda House saying the trailer tarnishes the image of the college and the makers responding with a disclaimer that it is a "work of fiction".

The Prime Video fictional series is set in a Delhi college, Matilda House, and is referred to as MH, the very acronym often used for Miranda House, a premier institution for women students. The show revolves around the lives of five students in search of their identity.

The trailer, which dropped earlier this week, had students and authorities up in arms with the principal writing to the filmmakers, and the Miranda House Students Union and the Delhi University Students Union following up with their objections.

As controversy escalated, the makers on Friday introduced a disclaimer.

"This series is a work of fiction. It is based on a fictional institution and characters. It is not intended to defame any person, organization, or educational institution," reads the disclaimer, shown seconds before the teaser starts.

Asked to comment, Bose, a former student of Miranda House, told PTI, "Watch the show. Nothing regressive."

Bose has earlier directed several documentaries and films, including "The Sky is Pink" and "Margarita With A Straw".

"Ziddi Girls", which Bose has co-directed with Vasant Nath and Neha Veena Sharma, will premiere on the OTT platform on February 27.

In her letter to Bose on Thursday, Miranda House principal Bijailaxmi Nanda asked the director to remove any mention of 'MH' in the show as well as the trailer of the series.

In its statement, the Miranda House Students' Union said the show features content that "tarnishes, defames, and demeans the 77-year-old legacy of Miranda House, a college renowned for its commitment to women's education and emancipation".

"By promoting a mindset rooted in patriarchal notions, the trailer misrepresents the values and spirit of our institution. This is highly unacceptable on the part of the film's directors and deeply concerning. We strongly object to the use of 'MH' to depict the fictional college in the film, as it blurs the distinction between fiction and reality. This misrepresentation creates a deliberate and misleading impression that portrayal in the trailer reflects the current state of Miranda House," it added.

Delhi University Student Union president Ronak Khatri asked why the series was filmed on the college campus.

"The shooting of 'Ziddi Girls' series in Miranda House campus raises the question on why the principal permitted it, when shooting all kinds of films in the campus was stopped after 'Kabir Singh' was shot there," Khatri said, referring to Shahid Kapoor's 2019 movie which many people claimed promoted toxic masculinity.

"Ziddi Girls" is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications. It features a cast of newcomers Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini and Anupriya Caroli.

"Ziddi Girls" also stars Simran, Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey and Revathy in pivotal roles.

The show is described as a "refreshing and relevant college drama about seeking one's identity and forging life-long friendships".

According to Rohnath, a third-year student of Miranda House, the depiction of her college in "Ziddi Girls" is completely inaccurate.

"Our college has a warm and nurturing environment, but the series distorts its image," she added.

Another student, Deepali, called the college's portrayal false and damaging, saying, "We have demanded action, including the removal of the 'MH' reference, as it misrepresents our college."

Aditi Tanya, a third-year student, criticised the series for negatively portraying both the institution and women. "Freedom of speech is important, but it shouldn't harm anyone," she said.

