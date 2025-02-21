Well-known Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, who plays the role of Sajanachandran in director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s eagerly awaited political drama L2: Empuraan, has now disclosed how he got Prithviraj to make him a part of Empuraan. On Friday, actor Mohanlal, who plays the lead in the film, introduced the character of Suraj Venjaramoodu as Sajanachandran. ‘L2: Empuraan’: Mohanlal As Khureshi-Ab’raam Oozes Swag in Black as He Steps out of Helicopter in This New Still From Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘L2E’.

He also shared a link to a video clip in which Suraj Venjaramoodu speaks of his role in the film. In the clip, Suraj Venjaramoodu says, “On the sets of Driving Licence, in which Prithviraj and I acted together, one day, I told him, ‘Raju (Prithviraj), I watched Lucifer and I liked the film.’ Many people would have said this to him. So, he replied, ‘Thank you bro.’ “However, there was a flaw in Lucifer that no one else noticed. I spotted it. So, I asked him, ‘Did you notice it?’ Raju looked surprised. ‘No... I can't think of anything,’ he said and got really curious. ‘What's the flaw,’ he asked.” “I said, ‘The biggest flaw in ‘Lucifer’ is that I wasn't in it. And I felt that strongly. Raju burst out laughing and said, ‘Oh, that was it? It's right! I realised it only now.’” “I then told him, ‘It's all right. You are making the second part, ‘Empuraan’, right? You must fix that flaw in Empuraan.’ He promised to definitely fix it."

Suraj Venjaramoodu then jokingly said that he told Prithviraj, that he didn’t have a problem, but his fans might. “'I'll handle everthing,’ Raju said and I got a phone call after a few days from him. He said, "Bro, I'm fixing that flaw now!," the actor said, while explaining how he became a part of Empuraan. Suraj then went on to speak about his character in the film. “My character's name is Sajanachandran. He's a political leader who plays a key role in Kerala politics,” the actor disclosed. Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev.

The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan. It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series. Alexx O’Nell in ‘L2: Empuraan’: Do You Recall Robert McCarthy From ‘Lucifer’, the First To Mention Khureshi Ab’raam? (Watch Video).

Lucifer, the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

