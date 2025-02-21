Vicky Kaushal is currently making waves at the box office as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with his film Chhaava continuing its strong run in theatres, particularly in Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha Empire founded by his legendary father. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant’s novel of the same name, offering a fictionalised account of Sambhaji Maharaj’s reign and his intense clashes with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, that ultimately led to his demise. ‘Chhaava’ Mints INR 203.68 Crore in India! Vicky Kaushal Says ‘Ab Bhi Sab Pe Bhaari Hai’ As He Celebrates the Film’s Box Office Success.

While there have been only a few films or shows centred on Sambhaji Maharaj - and even fewer addressing the controversial aspects of his life, such as his rebellion against his father with Mughal support - his legendary father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been the subject of numerous cinematic portrayals. As debates around Chhaava heat up online, a clip from the classic Doordarshan series Bharat Ek Khoj has gone viral. The clip features two legends of Hindi cinema, Naseeruddin Shah and the late Om Puri, sharing the screen in a powerful scene.

Shivaji Maharaj vs Aurangzeb

In the clip, Naseeruddin Shah portrays Shivaji Maharaj, while Om Puri plays Aurangzeb. This casting is particularly intriguing in today’s context, where right-wing dominance in politics and cinema has made it almost unthinkable for a Muslim actor to play Shivaji Maharaj - a choice that would likely spark controversy if it happened in recent times.

Watch the Viral Clip Here:

Naseeruddin Shah as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Om Puri as Aurangzeb in Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj (1988) 🎬 pic.twitter.com/bxZJgS6NHE — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) February 20, 2025

The viral scene is from Episode 38 of Bharat Ek Khoj, which focuses on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s tense meeting with Aurangzeb in Agra. The encounter turns sour when Shivaji Maharaj refuses to bow before Aurangzeb or pledge his loyalty, leading to his house arrest. In a bold moment, Shivaji Maharaj points out Aurangzeb’s ruthless rise to power, including the murder of his own brothers, branding him as untrustworthy.

Watch the Full Episode Here:

Shyam Benegal’s 'Bharat Ek Khoj' and Where to Watch the Series Online

Bharat Ek Khoj is widely regarded as one of the finest historical series ever produced for Indian television, a time when the medium was known for its high-quality content. Directed by the eminent late filmmaker Shyam Benegal, the series is based on former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s seminal book, The Discovery of India. The show spans India’s rich mythological and historical tapestry, covering everything from the Vedas and the Mahabharata to the country’s struggle for independence from British rule. Roshan Seth portrayed Nehru in the series, serving as its narrator. With 53 episodes, Bharat Ek Khoj aired on Doordarshan between 1988 and 1989. Shyam Benegal Dies at 90: From ‘Ankur’ to ‘Kalyug’, 7 Best Movies Made by National-Award Winning Director Ranked by IMDb and Where To Watch Them Online.

The series boasted an impressive cast, featuring stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Anjan Srivastav, Harish Patel, Irrfan Khan, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Kulbushan Kharbanda and Pallavi Joshi, among others. It also included early appearances by Ashutosh Gowariker and singer Lucky Ali, who was then trying his hand at acting. Many actors played multiple roles across the series. For instance, Om Puri portrayed Aurangzeb, Alauddin Khilji, and even the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar. If you’re keen to watch Bharat Ek Khoj, the entire series is available for free on YouTube under the Prasar Bharti Archives channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2025 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).