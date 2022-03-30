Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 30 (ANI): Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

The official Twitter handle of CMO Punjab shared a video of the meeting.

"Miss Universe @HarnaazKaur Sandhu called on CM @BhagwantMann today at his official residence. Chief Minister congratulated her for making the country proud by bringing the title of Miss Universe back to India after 21 years," the tweet read.

The 22-year-old who hails from Punjab, also attended an event today where she revealed that during her visit to the CM of Punjab, the two talked about the welfare of the state.

During the event, she also shared her views on the hijab controversy.

"It's every girl's own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress," Harnaaz said adding, "those who are doing politics on the issue, are wrong."

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

For the unversed, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, making her the third entrant from India to bag the prestigious title after 21 years.(ANI)

