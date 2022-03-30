Céline Dion has been immortalised through her song "My Heart Will Go On". The Canadian singer is loved for her powerful and technically skilled vocals which made her the best-selling Canadian recording artist, and the best-selling French-language artist of all time. She mixes a lot of pop, rock, R&B, gospel, and classical music into her tunes which become a hit instantly amongst the fans. Celine Dion Tests Negative For Coronavirus, Singer Postpones Two Concerts.

She has many accolades and titles in her kitty. Her song "Falling into You" and "Let's Talk About Love" were both certified diamonds in the US and had over 30 million sales worldwide each. Other international number-one hits sung by Dion include "The Power of Love", "Think Twice", "Because You Loved Me", "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", and "I'm Your Angel". Her French albums were also equally iconic. D'eux became the best-selling French-language album of all time, while S'il suffisait d'aimer, Sans attendre, and Encore un soir (2016), were all certified diamond in France. latestly.com/entertainment/celine-dion-cancels-her-north-american-courage-world-tour-due-to-health-reasons-3261121.html

Along with her singing talent, the artists also manages to sweep people off the floor with her beauty. Even after turning 54, she looks like a goddess. Today, as she celebrates her birthday, we decided to take a look at a few pictures of hers that prove that age is just a number for her.

Not just exterior beauty, but Céline Dion is a beautiful person by heart too. She has always worked towards helping people and saving the environment. And that is what makes her eveyone's favourite. Join us in wishing the singer a very happy birthday.

