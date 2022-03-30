Palak Muchhal hardly needs any introduction. The singer who is also known for her philanthropist work has been doing wonders in the industry since quite a long time. She started her musical journey at the age of four and have crooned many Bollywood hits. For the unaware, it was her soulful tracks in Aashiqui 2 that made her an overnight sensation and the rest is history. Popular for her melodies voice, Palak always desired to be a singer. Today, she’s a famous playback singer in the Hindi cinema. Monali Thakur Birthday: 5 Melodious Songs By The National Award Recipient That Deserve To Be On Your Playlist!

And as the Marwari girl celebrates her birthday today (March 30), we bring to you her top five songs from Bollywood that will surely evoke many feelings in you. So, let’s get started.

Chahun Main Ya Na

The first song on our list is from the film Aashiqui 2 where Palak and the super famous Arijit Singh served the audiences with a beautiful romantic melody that’s insane. Even the lyrics of the track are damn amazing!

Laapata

When a singer croons a melody for a superstar, the artist ought to get noticed. Talking on the same lines, Muchhal sung Laapata for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger and touched souls. Listen to it now!

Kaun Tujhe

This track sung by Palak from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story featuring Disha Patani and Sushant Singh Rajput was a huge hit. That's not it, as the singer also won many awards for this alluring melody.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This desi title track from Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s film got Palak her first ever Filmfare nomination as a playback singer. Indeed, this one of the most celebrated songs of her career.

Meri Aashiqui

Last but not the least, Muchhal transported every Bollywood lover to another world via this soulful track film Aashiqui 2. Definitely, a heart-touching track sung by Palak that’ll calm your soul.

That’s it, guys! These are the top five Bollywood tracks crooned by the talented artist which is a must-have on your playlist. Happy Birthday, Palak Muchhal!

