Los Angeles, May 18 (PTI) "Lord of the Rings" series star Morfydd Clark and British actor Eddie Marsan have boarded the cast of revenge thriller movie "Uncle".

To be directed by Joe Marcantonio of "Kindred" fame, the movie will also feature Sope Dirisu, known for movies "Sand Castle", "Criminal", and "The Huntsman: Winter's War", reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Also Read | Jawan: Delhi HC Directs Twitter to Provide BSI and Other Deets of Accounts Involved in Leaking Footages From Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer.

The story follows barely teenage Millie and her Uncle John (Dirisu) as they embark on a brutal mission of revenge and retribution after the brutal murder of their family.

But as they get closer to the people responsible, Millie must decide if she is ready to follow the bloody path of vengeance and its violent, premature journey into adulthood.

Also Read | And Just Like That Season 2: Warner Bros Set June 22 Release Date of Sex and The City Revival.

Marcantonio penned the film's script with Owynne Dawkins. The movie will start filming in the UK later this year. It is produced by Auroral Pictures' Rebecca Knapp and Matthew Wakeham.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)