The Fast and Furious franchise begins its road to the ending as Fast X releases this week in the theatres. Setting up the finale for the franchise, the tenth installment in the series will see ghosts of the past come back to deliver a swift revenge on Dom's family, and it looks like this might be their biggest fight yet. Fast X Review: Early Reactions Call Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa's Actioner an 'Entertaining Blockbuster'!

With Fast X, there definitely is a lot of hype among fans as it is one of the current long-running franchises we have going on right now. Coming from the small days of street racing to now saving the world, the promos promise an action-packed time. So, before you watch Fast X in theatres, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

The usuals of the Fast franchise return to the film that is being lead by Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto. He will be joined by Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Ludacris as Tej, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue and John Cena as Jakob Toretto. Jason Momoa joins the film too as the antagonist Dante, while Brie Larson will be starring as Tess. Charlize Theron too returns as Cipher and so does Helen Mirren who reprises her role as Queenie.

Plot

Fast X follows Dominic Toretto as he must protect his family from the incoming threat of Dante Reyes, who is the son of the drug lord Hernan Reyes (the villain of Fast Five). The movie sees him try to get revenge on the crew as they were responsible for the death of his father.

Watch the Trailer for Fast X:

Release Date

Fast X directed by Louis Leterrier starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Brie Larson and more releases in theatres on May 19, 2023. Vin Diesel Reveals Fast X Two-Part Finale Is Now a Trilogy! (Watch Video).

Review

The reviews for the film aren't out yet. As soon as we have one available, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).