Los Angeles [US], December 5 (ANI): Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, best known for his roles in films like 'Mortal Kombat', 'The Last Emperor', 'Memoirs of a Geisha', and 'The Man in the High Castle', passed away at 75.

According to Variety, Tagawa, who famously portrayed the character of evil sorcerer Shang Tsung in the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise, died of complications from a stroke on Thursday in Santa Barbara.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar' Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar's Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

The actor's manager, Margie Weiner, in a statement, expressed grief, recalling working with Tagawa over the past several years.

"I had the privilege of representing Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa for many years as his long-time manager, but our relationship grew into something far deeper -- he became like family. Cary was a rare soul: generous, thoughtful, and endlessly committed to his craft. His loss is immeasurable. My heart is with his family, friends, and all who loved him," he said, as quoted by Variety.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoys 'Real Mumbai' Journey While Filming Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa's first acting role came with Bernardo Bertolucci's 'The Last Emperor', following which he was seen as villain Kwang in the James Bond film, 'Licence to Kill'.

Tagawa is known among the broader audience for his performance as the evil sorcerer in the film, TV, and video game iterations of the 'Mortal Kombat' franchise. He first appeared in the film adaptation in 1995 and then in the TV series, 'Mortal Kombat: Legacy' in 2013.

Tagawa lent his voice to the more recent 'Mortal Kombat 11' video game.

His other film roles are 'Rising Sun', 'Snow Falling on Cedars', 'Pearl Harbor', 'Planet of the Apes', and 'Memoirs of a Geisha'.

On the other hand, Tagawa, on TV, had a recurring role on 'Nash Bridges' and guest spots on shows like 'Miami Vice', 'Knots Landing', Moonlighting', and 'Baywatch'.

Tagawa lived on the island of Kauai, where he and his wife, Sally, raised their two children. He is survived by three children, Calen, Brynne, and Cana. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)