Dhurandhar Movie Review: The job of a film critic is becoming increasingly difficult these days. It's no longer enough to examine the craft or the quality of a movie - you also have to weigh its intent. Such are the times. A few days ago, I mentioned this in my review of Haq, a real-life–inspired social drama anchored by a powerhouse Yami Gautam performance but muddled by unclear political intentions. Now her husband, Aditya Dhar, arrives with Dhurandhar - a spy thriller also based on real events, also competently made - yet its intent, too, feels questionable.

Of course, the filmmaker’s political leanings were hardly ever in doubt. His breakout debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike, was loftily championed by the ruling party, and its dialogue "Ye Naya Hindustan Hai. Ye Ghar Mein Ghusega Bhi Aur Maarega Bhi” - which appears again in Dhurandhar - became a nationalist slogan. Here too, the political inclinations aren’t subtle or clever; they’re unmistakably front and centre.

'Dhurandhar' Movie Review - The Plot

Dhurandhar is inspired by Operation Lyari, a police crackdown on Karachi’s local gangs, which the film claims was influenced by Indian intelligence. After the Kandahar hijack and the Parliament attack, IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan, modelled on NSA chief Ajit Doval) launches an infiltration mission in Karachi, convinced that the Lyari gangs are entwined with terrorist activities and that destabilising them could severely weaken Pakistan.

It’s here we meet a man calling himself Hamza (Ranveer Singh), his real name reserved as a late reveal. Claiming to be from Balochistan, Hamza arrives in Lyari with the intention of infiltrating the gang run by one of its two notorious dons, Rehman Dacait (Akshaye Khanna). After working at an eatery for a year, he gets his chance when Rehman’s son is attacked by a rival gang.

Hamza gradually earns the trust of Rehman and his brother Uzair (Danish Pandor), helping them take down their enemies and steadily rising through their ranks. His intentions and his mission form the spine of the story.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dhurandhar':

Several other key players orbit this world: Jameel (Rakesh Bedi), a sly politician who acts as Rehman’s mentor while secretly resenting his power; SP Aslam Chowdary (Sanjay Dutt), an encounter specialist brought out of suspension to eliminate Rehman; and Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), a sadistic ISI chief who brokers an arms deal with the don.

'Dhurandhar' Movie Review - Real-Life Drama Meets Fictional Thrills

Dhurandhar keeps most names from Operation Lyari intact, but it’s in the shaping of its protagonist that the lines between fact and fiction blur most. Plot-wise, Hamza’s ascent and eventual betrayal are far from novel—we’ve seen shades of this in Donnie Brasco, in the Don Cheadle thriller Traitor (2008), and in its Malayalam remake Anwar.

A Still From Dhurandhar

Where the film becomes engaging is in how it juxtaposes Hamza’s arc with the unfolding of Operation Lyari, placing its players in opposition and collision. At 214 minutes, the runtime is often exhausting, particularly in the middle stretch, and the main plot remains predictable. Yet this is still only half the story - the ending openly tees up a sequel slated for March 2026.

Even so, Dhurandhar finds moments that grip you: in its performances, in its raw action sequences, and in the sly ways it nudges its political propaganda.

'Dhurandhar' Movie Review - Smell the Propaganda!

A subplot on a fake currency racket feels tailor-made for future real-world use, likely to justify the disastrous 2016 demonetisation. In another scene, Sanyal remarks that a politician will one day put the nation first—an implication that is far from subtle. The film avoids taking explicit names but doesn’t hesitate to take potshots at the previous government, implying their involvement in cross-border illicit activities. It’s easy to see who Dhurandhar wants to elevate and who it wants to trample.

A Still From Dhurandhar

The film also attempts to channel collective anguish by revisiting traumatic national events. A re-enactment of the 2007 Mumbai terrorist attacks is smoothly integrated into the narrative, but when the protagonist’s anger isn’t deemed enough, the film resorts to playing real audio footage of calls between the terrorists and their handlers - a manipulative choice clearly designed to inflame.

A Still From Dhurandhar

I wish Dhar had avoided such tactics. Dhurandhar needn't have resorted to propagandist stoking; it isn't as (explicitly) hate-driven as certain 'Files' or 'Story' films of recent years. It features a strong star-driven ensemble, and Dhar, for all his flaws, knows how to craft engaging material. And since most of the portions are shot in real locations, there is also a sense of authenticity in the film's feel.

Some portions genuinely shine - Hamza executing Rehman’s revenge, or the brutal final assault sequence that begins in a car and escalates into a visceral crescendo set to "Na Dil De Pardesi Nu." Nostalgic hits like “Boom Boom” and “Hawa Hawa” are cleverly used to amplify the film’s 'thrill' factor in some scenes. Shashwat Sachdev’s score is a clear highlight. Yet these moments are spread wide and far in an overstretched screenplay in a decent need of editing.

A Still From Dhurandhar

The violence is often disturbing and played for shock value, beginning from Hamza’s near–sexual assault upon arriving in Lyari. It is not Marco-level brutality, but it is designed to jolt rather than organically serve the narrative, unlike the stylised approach of the John Wick films. The shaky handheld camerawork in some action scenes is irritating at times when the action choreography is competent otherwise.

'Dhurandhar' Movie Review - The Creepy Romantic Track

What may be even more uncomfortable is watching a 40-year-old actor romance a woman barely in her twenties. Yes, audiences are told to separate actor from character, but Ranveer Singh looks unmistakably older beside the very young-looking Sara Arjun as Yalina, Jameel’s daughter.

A Still From Dhurandhar

The film offers a self-aware taunt addressing the age gap, but acknowledgement is far from resolution. Still, one could argue it's a relief that the relationship isn’t portrayed in a toxic manner, as some other Hindi movies are doing these days.

'Dhurandhar' Movie Review - The Performances

Ranveer Singh is otherwise quite effective, elevating a character built on familiar tropes. If alpha bravado is the defining note, he plays it with commendable ease - restrained when necessary, explosive when the moment demands.

A Still From Dhurandhar

While the teaser made me expect his character to be a little quirky in his evilness, Akshaye Khanna delivers a more serious performance in the film, executed with his trademark eyebrow-raises and wry smirks. Sanjay Dutt, credited as a special appearance, is impactful in his introductory scene and in his moments opposite Khanna. Arjun Rampal is suitably detestable as the ISI chief, while Madhavan is decent in the brief screentime he gets.

A Still From Dhurandhar

But the standout is Rakesh Bedi, who brings an entertaining, comical connivance into his act and whose repeated “bachcha hai na tu mera” elicits a smirk every single time.

'Dhurandhar' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Dhurandhar is a film that constantly wrestles with its own duality: the craft is often gripping, even admirable, but the intent keeps tugging it in a more questionable direction. Dhar delivers enough muscular filmmaking to hold your attention, yet the political overreach repeatedly pulls you out of the experience. You walk away impressed in parts, uneasy in others, and wishing the film trusted its story more than its agenda.

Rating: 2.0

