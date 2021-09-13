Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): The latest edition of MTV Video Music Awards, which concluded on Sunday, was a star-studded affair. From Madonna, Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, several singers marked their presence at the musical event.

Apart from setting the stage on fire with their performances, many also took home the awards. Justin Bieber won artist of the year, whereas K-pop band BTS, which was nominated in several categories, won the Best Group of the Year honour.

According to Variety, Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion scored the maximum nominations at this year's MTV VMAs. Also, while accepting the award, Bieber spoke about how music has become a therapeutic companion in the times of COVID-19.

"As we know, there's so much going on in the world. We are in unprecedented times with COVID. Music is an amazing outlet to reach people together. We're all here together,' he said.

To know about the other winners, one can check the below list.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name) - Columbia Records (Winner)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'POPSTAR' (Starring Justin Bieber) - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'- Atlantic Records

The Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears' - XO / Republic Records

BEST ROCK

John Mayer - 'Last Train Home' - Columbia Records (Winner)

Evanescence - 'Use My Voice'- BMG

Foo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records

The Killers - 'My Own Soul's Warning' - Island

Kings Of Leon - 'The Bandit' - RCA Records

Lenny Kravitz - 'Raise Vibration' - Roxie Records / BMG

BEST LATIN

Billie Eilish & ROSALIA - 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' - Darkroom / Interscope Records (Winner)

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - 'Dakiti' - The Orchard

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - 'GIRL LIKE ME' - Epic Records

Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - 'UN DIA' (ONE DAY) - Universal Music Latino / NEON16

Karol G - 'Bichota' - Universal Music Latino

Maluma - 'Hawai' - Sony Music US Latin

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'- Columbia Records - Choreography by: Paul Roberts (Winner)

Ariana Grande - '34+35' - Republic Records - Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC - Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' - Atlantic Records - Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Marshmello & Halsey - 'Be Kind' - Astralwerks / Capitol Records - Choreography by: Dani Vitale

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant (Winner)

Billie Eilish - 'Therefore I Am' - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters - 'Shame Shame' - Roswell Records / RCA Records - Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - 'Holy' - RBMG/Def Jam - Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga - '911' - Interscope Records - Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde - 'Solar Power'- LAVA/Republic Records - Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino (Winner)

Billie Eilish - 'Your Power' - Darkroom / Interscope Records - Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)' - OVO / We The Best / Epic Records - Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Taylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records - Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - 'Franchise' - Cactus Jack / Epic Records - Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator - 'LUMBERJACK' - Columbia Records - Directed by: Wolf Haley

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records (Winner)

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Chris Brown and Young Thug - 'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Giveon - 'HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY' - Epic Records / Not So Fast

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - 'Come Through' - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

SZA - 'Good Days' - Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records (Winner)

24kGoldn - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon - Epic Records / Not So Fast

The Kid LAROI - Columbia Records

Polo G - Columbia Records

Saweetie - Warner Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - 'my ex's best friend' - Bad Boy / Interscope Records (Winner)

Bleachers - 'Stop Making This Hurt' - RCA Records

Glass Animals - 'Heat Waves' - Republic Records

Imagine Dragons - 'Follow You' - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots - 'Shy Away' - Fueled By Ramen

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' - MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

BEST COLLABORATION

Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records (Winner)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - 'Mood' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later' - OVO / Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - 'Prisoner' - RCA Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - 'FRANCHISE' - Cactus Jack / Epic Records (Winner)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic Records

Drake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later' - OVO / Republic Records

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'On Me (remix)' - Quality Control / Motown

Moneybagg Yo - 'Said Sum' - N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records

Polo G - 'RAPSTAR' - Columbia Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber - Def Jam (Winner)

Ariana Grande - Republic Records

Doja Cat - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Megan Thee Stallion - 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo - Geffen Records

Taylor Swift - Republic Records

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish - 'Your Power' - Darkroom / Interscope Records (Winner)

Demi Lovato - 'Dancing With The Devil' - Island

H.E.R. - 'Fight For You' - MBK Entertainment / RCA Records

Kane Brown - 'Worldwide Beautiful' - Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - 'Entrepreneur' - Columbia Records

BEST POP

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def Jam (Winner)

Ariana Grande - 'positions' - Republic Records

Billie Eilish - 'Therefore I Am' - Darkroom / Interscope Records

BTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness' - Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo - 'good 4 u' - Geffen Records

Shawn Mendes - 'Wonder' - Island Records

Taylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license' - Geffen Records (Winner)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - 'Mood' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records

BTS - 'Dynamite' - BIGHIT MUSIC

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP' - Atlantic Records

Dua Lipa - 'Levitating' - Warner Records

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS (Winner)

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

BEST BREAKTHROUGH SONG

Claire Rosinkranz -- 'Backyard Boy' (Winner)

Masked Wolf: 'Astronaut In The Ocean'

Bella Poarch: 'Build a B*tch'

Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: 'I Am'

Whoheem: 'Let's Link'

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license' - Geffen Records (Winner)

Wallows - 'Are You Bored Yet?' - Columbia Records

Ashnikko - 'Daisy' - Warner Records

SAINt JHN - 'Gorgeous' - Godd Complexx / HITCO

24kGoldn - 'Coco' - RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

JC Stewart - 'Break My Heart' - Elektra Music Group

Latto - 'Sex Lies' - RCA Records

Madison Beer - 'Selfish' - Epic Records / Sing It Loud

The Kid LAROI - 'WITHOUT YOU' - Columbia Records

girl in red 'Serotonin' - world in red / AWAL

Foushee - 'my slime' - RCA Records

jxdn - 'Think About Me' - DTA Records / Elektra Music Group

BEST K-POP

BTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X - 'Gambler' - Starship Entertainment (Winner)

(G)I-DLE - 'DUMDi DUMDi' - Republic Records

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - 'Ice Cream' - YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN - 'Ready to love' - Pledis Entertainment

TWICE - 'Alcohol-Free' - JYP Entertainment Company

BEST ART DIRECTION

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - 'Best Friend' - Warner Records - Art Direction by: Art Haynes (Winner)

Beyonce, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - 'ALREADY' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records - Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits' - Atlantic Records - Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga - '911' - Interscope Records - Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Art Direction by: John Richoux

Taylor Swift - 'willow' - Republic Records - Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' - Columbia Records - Visual Effects by: Mathematic (Winner)

Bella Poarch - 'Build A Bitch' - Warner Records - Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay - 'Higher Power' - Atlantic Records - Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd - 'You Right' - Kemosabe Records / RCA Records - Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals - 'Tangerine' - Republic Records - Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

P!NK - 'All I Know So Far' - RCA Records - Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open' - Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records - Editing by: Troy Charbonnet (Winner)

BTS - 'Butter' - BIGHIT MUSIC - Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake - 'What's Next' - OVO/Republic Records - Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness' - Columbia Records - Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - 'Peaches' - Def Jam - Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - 'Prisoner' - RCA Records.

The award ceremony, which aired live on Sunday, was hosted by American rapper Doja Cat. (ANI)

