Jessica Chastain is busy stirring a fashion storm at the Venice Film Festival these days. The Zero Dark Thirty actress who's at the festival promoting her next release, The Forgiven, is out there making some stunning appearances in ravishing attires. After an all-red look for the red carpet soiree, the actress picked a colour block dress from the house of Moschino. Yes, it was the same outfit that teen sensation, Zendaya, had nailed earlier this year.

Jessica picked the colourful Moschino dress for her interaction and paired it with chic Christian Louboutin yellow pumps. She kept the rest of her styling very simple to allow her outfit to do all the talking. Its vibrant hues were definitely eye-pleasing and Chastain's charming demeanour amplified its look further.

Jessica Chastain and Zendaya in Moschino

Jessica Chastain and Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Zendaya, the actress had worn the same colour block short suit for the premiere of Space Jam. Unlike Jessica, she prefered a sleek ponytail to go with her outfit and also settled for white pumps instead. While Zendaya is hailed as the next big fashion icon in Hollywood, it's always delightful to see her strut in style on the red carpet.

No, there can't be a winner amongst them, right? Zendaya definitely nailed it with her chutzpah but Jessica made it look more charming. And while we refuse to name a clear winner, do you agree with us? Or do you think, we can go ahead and pick the name who nailed this outfit slightly better?

