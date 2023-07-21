Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Inadia], July 21 (ANI): Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has released his next song titled, ‘Kajal’, from the album ‘Madari’. Munawar shared his shooting experience for the song in the picturesque locations of Manali within three days.

He said, “'Kajal' has been one of the most loved songs of my fans, so this music video is a gift from me to all of them. The song has been the closest to me of all the tracks in the album, so I have a little bias towards it. We also had a great time shooting the song in Manali and for the whole crew it was a shoot to remember.”

During the launch of the title track of ‘Madari’, Munawar said that he has dedicated the title track to the late actor Irrfan Khan as his work always inspired him.

He said, "As a composer, one always needs an idea to seed on and then create music. For me, it was Irrfan Khan Sir and his extraordinary journey. He was one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and had a place for himself in everyone's heart."

Munawar rose to fame with a comedy video 'Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat' which he released in 2020. He released his debut song 'Jawab' also in the same year.

'Kajal' is produced by Karan Kanchan and written, sung and composed by Munawar and Charan. (ANI)

