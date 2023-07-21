Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim with their son (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, on Friday, shared a first glimpse of their newborn son 'Ruhaan'.

The newly parents took to Instagram and posted a picture on the occasion of Ruhaan's first month birthday. They can be seen adoring their son.

Along with the post, they captioned, "RUHAAN...Thank you for keeping him in your prayers #amonthalready #blessed #alhumdullilah."

Celebrities and fans showered love and blessings on the baby boy in the comment section.

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Blessings" with a heart emoticon, whereas Sambhavna Seth commented, "God bless" with a heart emoji.

The couple was blessed with a baby boy on June 21.

However, their little one is a premature baby and has been under observation after his birth.

Shoaib announced the birth of his son via an Instagram Story.

"Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers (sic)," he wrote.

Having worked together on popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage.

The duo announced their pregnancy in January 2023.

They took to Instagram and wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of gratitude, happiness, excitement, and also nervousness. Humari life ka ye sabse khoobsurat phase hai (the most beautiful phase of our lives). Yessss, we are expecting our first child! Going to embrace parenthood soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai (We need a lot of your prayers and love) for our little one." (ANI)

