Actress Ritika Singh, who bagged National Award for her performance in Tamil sports drama Irudhi Suttru, is all set to make you fall in love with her acting all over again with InCar. Helmed by Harsh Warrdhan, InCar depicts the survival journey of a kidnapped girl (played by Ritika), and the film is shot entirely in a moving car in the state of Haryana. InCar Trailer Out! Ritika Singh’s Next Promises Spine-Chilling and an Edge of the Seat Thriller Drama (Watch Video)

Speaking to ANI, Ritika described that InCar was a "life-changing" film for her."InCar is one of the most important films of my career. I would say It is life-changing. As a woman, I learnt a lot by essaying the role of a kidnapped girl. It was extremely challenging," she shared. For the shooting of the film, Ritika was not allowed to wash her hair for 16 days. Opening up about the same, Ritika had earlier said, "Harsh Warrdhan sir and I decided against washing my hair during some parts of our shoot, because I'm supposed to have that very disheveled look, and the continuity in this film was extremely important because the whole film is a one day story."

"In fact, it is a 2-hour story that unfolds in real-time, so maintaining the same look - hair, makeup and clothes wise was critical. So, after we finally wrapped the shoot, my hair was so dirty and so knotted, that I had to go to a hair salon to get it washed, I needed professional help. The salon staff asked me what I had done for my hair to get like that, and I told them I went on a life-changing mountain adventure." Harsh Warrdhan, too, shared details about the film. InCar: Did You Know Ritika Singh Was Not Allowed To Wash Hair for 16 Days While Shooting the Film?.

In a conversation with ANI, Harsh Warrdhan said that the film shows criminal's mentality and what actually forces him to commit a crime. "Besides the victim's story, InCar also shows the criminal's mentality. It's a must-watch film," he said. Presented by Inbox Pictures and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 3rd March 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.