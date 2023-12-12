The makers of Rajinikanth's 170th film have not only revealed the title of the film - Vettaiyan (The Hunter) - but also a teaser that gives a glimpse of Rajinikanth's character in the film, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. Scored by Anirudh Ravichander, Vettaiyan teaser hints that Rajinikanth would once again be shown playing a police officer, as in his last hit Jailer, where he played a retired jail warden. Thalaivar 170 is Vettaiyan! Teaser Shows Rajinikanth Revamp His Iconic Sunglass Trick as He Readies For the 'Hunt' in TJ Gnanavel's Upcoming Film!

The opening scene of the Vettaiyan teaser shows Rajinikanth's character reading a book, but the shot swiftly cuts to the next scene before the panning camera could reveal the whole cover page of the book. However, we did catch a glimpse of a picture of the late Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the cover, and after pausing at the precise moment, we also managed to catch a nice view of the title.

The book is titled Netaji in Europe, and it is authored by Jan Kuhlmann, a German historian and freelance journalist who has researched quite a lot on Bose as part of his PhD thesis. Netaji in Europe is available to buy on online retail sites like Amazon and Flipkart. According to the description given on Amazon, Netaji in Europe is about, "On 19 January 1941, Subhas Chandra Bose escaped in disguise from British surveillance in Calcutta to Kabul. There, he established contact with the German and Italian foreign ministries, thereby beginning a long period of collaboration with the Axis Powers to counter British rule in India."

Rupa Publications, which is distributing the book in India, mentions on its page how Netaji in Europe "pieces together information from official records, diaries, and military archives in Germany, Italy, Britain, and India to give a comprehensive account of the daily negotiations between Bose and foreign offices, diplomats, and double agents during the Second World War." So it looks like the protagonist of TJ Gnanavel's new film is a fan of socialism, like the man whose book he is reading (though Rajinikanth himself is often alleged to being an ally of right-wing politics). Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan Wrap Up Mumbai Schedule

ICYMI, Here's the Teaser of Vettaiyan:

As of now, the makers have not confirmed the release date for Vettaiyan, though it is arriving in 2024. The movie features an ensemble and enviable cast where apart from Rajinikanth. Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, and Ramesh Thilak.

