New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable throwback video of her granddaughter Samara, which was shot when she visited her late 'nana' and actor Rishi Kapoor in New York.

Neetu hopped on to her Instagram handle to share the cute video in which Samara, daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, the elder daughter of Neetu is seen insisting Rishi to do exercise and avoid eating junk food.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, "Had made this video when my lil patootie came visiting her nana in NYC!!! #samstories #learningyoung #makesmehappy"

However, this is not the first time that the 'Yaarana' actor had shared Samara's video on her social media account. She keeps on sharing such videos of her granddaughter, giving health tips on Instagram.

The heartwarming video accumulated more than 1 lakh views within a few hours of being posted. Scores of fans dropped in heart emoticons and adored the video shared by the 'Kabhi Kabhie' star.

While Riddhima was all hearts for the video, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also wrote, "Love it! And really need the advice too," in the comments section.

On a related note, Rishi, who was a legendary actor in Indian cinema, passed away on April 30, last year, and left a void in people's hearts. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. (ANI)

