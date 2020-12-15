Washington [US], December 15 (ANI): The 'Aladdin' and 'Charlie's Angels' actor Naomi Scott has been tapped to star in Netflix anthology 'Anatomy of a Scandal'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series from prolific producer David E. Kelley ('Big Little Lies, Big Sky'), explores sexual consent and privilege. Set in London, the seasonal anthology is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan.

The 27-year-old English actor will portray Olivia Lytton, a parliamentary researcher with a bright future who's facing a powerful adversary. She joins a cast that also includes Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.

Scott is perhaps best known for her leading role as Princess Jasmine in last year's live-action take on Disney's 'Aladdin'. She also starred opposite Kristen Stewart in Sony's 'Charlie's Angels' re-do. She next will star alongside Anthony Ramos in 'Distant'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kelley and Melissa James Gibson (The Americans) serve as writers, showrunners and exec producers on 'Anatomy of a Scandal'. S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones) will direct all six hourlong episodes.

Liza Chasin, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss exec produce; author Vaughan and Margaret Chernin co-exec produce. The series is envisioned as an anthology, with plans to focus on a new story each season. (ANI)

