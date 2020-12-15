Fan-favourite contestant Rahul Vaidya has reentered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer had earlier walked out of the show after citing that cannot bear living away from his parents. Now, he has returned to the show realising his mistake. This makes one wonder if it is indeed this easy to walk out and back in of the Bigg Boss house. A point that evicted contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu also points out. Jaan and Rahul did not get along well in the house, and seems like the anonymity will continue outside the house as well. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Is Not Interested in Being Friends With Nikki Tamboli After the Show (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tagging the evicted contestants, Jaan took a dig at Vaidya on Twitter: "Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back!!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort . (This is amazing friends! Rahul Vaidya is back after his vacation. I wish we could have gotten a similar vacation)." Kumar Sanu Reacts to Son Jaan Sanu’s Allegations, Says ‘Should Change His Name to Jaan Rita Bhattacharya Instead’.

Check Out Jaan Kumar Sanu's Tweet Here:

Yaar ye kamaal hai. Vacation ke baad @rahulvaidya23 is back !!! Kaash hume bhi vacation milta aisa @PavitraPunia_ @shardulpandit11 🥰🤣@ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia 🤣😂 Bigg Boss is becoming Bigg Resort !😂 — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) December 14, 2020

Shardul was quick to react to the tweet and said that it would be better if Jaan went.

See Shardul and Jaan's Convo Here:

Manju bhi Jhagdegi ab toh !🤣😂 https://t.co/RBovNAxn5u — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) December 14, 2020

Jaan had gotten close to Nikki Tamboli in the house, but he has said that he is not interested in being friends with her post his exit. "I’m in no plan on continuing or keeping in contact/connect with Nikki. As I do not want someone like her to be around me because the kind of things she has done not just to me but everyone around especially Rahul when she showed her ugly side wherein she put the oxygen mask inside her pants (in the nomination task)," Jaan said.

"I should have had a wake-up call at that time only. So I don’t look forward to anything from anybody especially Nikki. And I don’t want to be associated with her anymore. I tried being a friend but if someone does not reciprocate the right way, I don’t think there is a point to continue. So you shouldn't look forward to anything more," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).