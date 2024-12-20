Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): The new musical 'Dead Outlaw' is set to open on Broadway this spring, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As per the publication, the show, which tells the strange but true story of an outlaw whose corpse became a celebrity, will play at the Longacre Theatre beginning April 12, with its official opening night on April 27.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan Attend Dhirubhai Ambani School's Annual Day Event (See Pics).

Earlier, 'Dead Outlaw' had a successful Off-Broadway run at the Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year, produced by Audible. This marks the first Audible-developed production to make its way to Broadway.

The musical is written by Tony Award-winning creatives Itamar Moses, David Yazbek, and David Cromer, who previously collaborated on The Band's Visit. It features a book by Moses, songs by Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and is directed by Cromer.

Also Read | 'Rifle Club' Movie Review: Aashiq Abu's Thriller Is a Stylishly Shot Crowd-Pleaser With a Few Bumps! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The story follows Elmer McCurdy, an outlaw who was killed in 1911 during a police shootout. His mummified body became an unexpected attraction on the carnival circuit and was later discovered decades later at a California amusement park by a TV crew in the 1970s.

The musical earned several accolades during its Off-Broadway run, including Best Musical at the Drama Desk Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.

Produced by Lia Vollack Productions and Sonia Friedman Productions, Dead Outlaw will take over the Longacre Theatre following the conclusion of Swept Away, which ends its run on December 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)