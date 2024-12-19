Rifle Club Movie Review: Rifle Club is what happens when John Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13 meets Amal Neerad - except that this stylish ride is directed by Aashiq Abu. It’s a simple story told with flair, maximising the talents of its ensemble cast (a skill that the director had already proven with his brilliant Virus). While not without its flaws - some tighter editing wouldn’t have hurt - Rifle Club still delivers a highly entertaining experience. I do wonder, though, why a screenplay this straightforward required three writers: Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, and Suhas. That said, I found myself clapping enthusiastically during several 'mass' moments, especially in the thrilling third act. Aashiq Abu Birthday Special: From Daddy Cool to Virus, Ranking All Feature-Length Movies of This Acclaimed Filmmaker From Worst to Best.

Set in the forests of Wayanad, Rifle Club revolves around a hunting club whose secretary, Avaran (Dileesh Pothan), inherited the position from his late father, one of the club's three founding members. Avaran is tasked with mentoring movie star Shajahan (Vineeth Kumar), who’s preparing for a role as a hunter and wants to go method a la Mammootty in Mrigaya. As Avaran takes Shajahan on a tour of the club, we’re introduced to its eclectic members.

There’s Lonappan (Vijayaraghavan), the club’s only surviving founder, now wheelchair-bound after a hunting accident. His son Gadjo (Vishnu Agasthya) is married to Avaran’s sister, Kunjumol (Darshana Rajendran). Avaran’s wife, Sisily (Unnimaya Prasad), is also part of the club and an expert shooter. Then we meet a divorced couple, Itty (Vani Vishwanath) and Dr Lazar (Suresh Krishna), as well as an elderly married couple (Ramu and Ponamma Babu). The cast also includes a drunk contractor (Rafi), his priest brother (Prashanth Murali), and a slew of other characters played by Surabhi Lakshmi, Sajeev Kumar, Niyaz Musaliyar, and more.

Watch the Trailer of 'Rifle Club':

Shajahan’s presence inadvertently draws in a couple (Ramzan and Navani Devanand) who are on the run. Hot on their trail is Dayanand (Anurag Kashyap), a ruthless gun trader, and his coked-up son Beeran (Hanumankind). They lay siege to the club, forcing its members to fight for survival.

'Rifle Club' Movie Review - A Familiar Premise Presented Nicely

If there’s a saying that goes, 'Don’t threaten someone in an armoury with a gun,' Rifle Club feels like its cinematic embodiment. One standout scene features Beeran swaggering into the club’s bar, shooting wildly to intimidate the members - only to find that not a single person flinches. Does the club’s familiarity with weapons give them an advantage over their adversaries? Not entirely. The film consistently reminds us that these are amateurs facing a gang of hardened criminals armed with automatic weapons. Badass amateurs, mind you, but amateurs nonetheless with a home advantage.

A Still From Rifle Club

The first half sets up the characters and conflict effectively, blending light-hearted moments with the innuendo-laden jokes that naturally arise in a setting surrounded by loaded weaponry. While the timeline isn’t explicitly stated, clues suggest the film is set in the early ’90s. The retro vibe, reflected in the colour grading, character styling, and music, reinforces this impression.

A Still From Rifle Club

Aashiq Abu, who also served as cinematographer, presents the film with remarkable style. His innovative shot compositions add flair - such as a party song sequence where the camera transitions into the frame of a wedding photograph, transporting viewers to that wedding.

A Still From Rifle Club

Though the first half is more relaxed, it delivers memorable moments, like Beeran’s confrontation with Itty. The subtle nod to Vani Vishwanath’s action-star persona is delightful, as is the sly, innuendo-laced way she asserts her dominance with a gun. The shootout just before the interval raises the intrigue level of the movie. Virus Movie Review: Critics Are Raving About Aashiq Abu’s Film on NIPAH, Starring Parvathy and Tovino Thomas.

'Rifle Club' Movie Review - A Thrilling Second Half

The second half dives headfirst into action territory, and it feels like the climax of Amal Neerad’s Varathan extended over two acts. While Varathan focuses on the protagonist’s transformation from an unassuming husband into a violent avenger, Rifle Club relies on the non-starry airs of its ensemble cast to create a similar impact. The film’s treatment - particularly the slow-motion shots (that began to feel like padding after a point) - evokes a strong sense of déjà vu, almost as if Aashiq Abu is paying tribute to his dear friend.

A Still From Rifle Club

The action sequences, choreographed by Supreme Sundar, are immensely enjoyable, elevated further by Rex Vijayan’s pulsating score. Each lead character gets their moment to shine, including Shajahan, despite his rookie status. There’s even an unexpected intimate moment between two characters after they successfully hit their targets. Yet, I could not dismiss the feeling that the film plays it safe when it comes to raising stakes. The casualties are mostly peripheral, and it’s hard not to wonder why no one thought of calling the cops - or how they plan to explain the carnage to the authorities.

A Still From Rifle Club

As for performances, the cast is exceptional across the board. Standouts include Dileesh Pothan (After O Baby and now this, is he becoming Malayalam cinema’s unchartered action star), Vijayaraghavan, Vani Vishwanath, Unnimaya Prasad, Suresh Krishna, and Vishnu Agasthya. Anurag Kashyap is fantastic as the villain, stealing the show with his mix of broken Malayalam and raw menace. Rapper Hanumankind, in his acting debut, brings a brash energy to Beeran. Though there’s a hint of rawness in his performance, it suits his douchebag character well.

A Still From Rifle Club

PS: I wonder if there is going to be a sudden demand for porcupine meat after this movie...

'Rifle Club' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Rifle Club may not be one of Aashiq Abu's best onscreen works, but it is a thrilling ride worth experiencing on the big screen. The movie is a slick crowd-pleaser that balances style and thrills, smartly utilising a fabulous ensemble cast. Rifle Club does veer a bit too much into Amal Neerad territory, but try resisting not to cheer when Ponamma Babu shoots down a villain while hiding snugly in a wardrobe!

Rating: 3.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).