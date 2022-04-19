Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): 'Candyman' filmmaker Nia DaCosta is all set to don the director's hat for MGM's adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' best-selling novel 'The Water Dancer'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Coates has penned the screenplay of the film based on his novel, which follows Young Hiram Walker, who is born into bondage, loses his mother as a child and eventually loses all memory of her.

The logline obtained by the outlet reads: "Now a young man, Hiram almost drowns when he crashes a carriage into a river, but is saved from the depths by a mysterious power he never realized he had and struggles to understand."

The film that marks a reunion between MGM and DaCosta after 'Candyman', will be produced by Maceo-Lyn and Plan B, as well as Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films. (ANI)

