Los Angeles [US], April 3 (ANI): After its theatrical run, 'Emanuelle' is now all set to be out on OTT.

The film, which stars Noemie Merlant, Naomi Watts and Will Sharpe, will premiere on April 11 exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Also Read | 2025 Juno Awards Winners: Tate McRae Dominates With 4 Wins; Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Takes Home Inaugural South Asian Music Recording Honour - Check Full List!.

Ahead of the digital premiere, Noemie took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in the film.

"I didn't know Emmanuelle at all, neither the book nor the film. All I knew was the buzz that had surrounded the film when it was released. I only learned two days before meeting Audrey that she was looking for her Emmanuelle and that she had thought of me. I was very flattered. When I read the script, I was caught up in this intimate journey," she said, as per a press note.

Also Read | 'This Is What Dads Do': 'Dabba Cartel' Actress Anjali Anand Recalls Dance Teacher Kissing Her on Lips at 8, Controlling Her Life Till 14 in Shocking Revelation (Watch Video).

"I had the feeling of going on an inner journey since it resembled my own somewhat, that's to say the journey of a woman who tries to connect to her body, to reconnect, period, as if ultimately she'd never really been able to connect to herself, to her pleasure. When I met Audrey, it was actually the first thing she told me, that this was about a woman trying to reconnect with her desire. And for me, that's kind of the subject. It touches me very personally, like many women," Noemie recalled.

Emmanuelle is directed, co-written and produced by Audrey Diwan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)