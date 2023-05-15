The trailer of the new season of Yeh Meri Family, released recently invoked nostalgia among viewers. The new season set in the 90s era of Lucknow winters is a walk down memory lane. The story revolves around the Awasthi family and is narrated by 15-year-old Ritika (Hetal Gada) and the entire show is captured from her point of view. Yeh Meri Family: Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar and Anngad Maaholay Set to Bring Back Nostalgic in the New Season on Amazon Mini TV From May 19 (Watch Video).

Yeh Meri Family, a TVF production, features Juhi Parmar who will be making her OTT debut with this show. Her character Neerja, is reminiscent of an Indian mother, forever caring but also stringent when required. Rajesh Kumar will be seen portraying the role of a lenient father and family's good cop and Angaad as the prankster little brother to Ritika. The trailer captures the 90s essence such as radio transistors, newspaper man, TV cable, two-wheeler, playing ludo with family and making the small moments count, reminiscing the good old days. The trailer depicts how life used to be back then, simple yet beautiful with the strong and emotional bond of the family. Modern Love Chennai Release Date: Amazon Prime Video’s Upcoming Anthology to Premiere on May 18.

Yeh Meri Family Season 2 Trailer

Sharing her thoughts on the show, Juhi said, " I believe that people nowadays look for relatable stories, and characters, and' Yeh Meri Family' is one such show that brings in several flavors of emotions. I feel an emotional connection portraying the character of Neerja, a woman that is so relatable, multitasking between being a teacher, a daughter-in-law, a wife, a mother, etc. Blending an interesting plot with the 90's nostalgia, the show is high on emotions and situations that we all have been in. There are many brief moments in the show that will surely make the viewers cry, laugh, and even make them think about their life back in the golden era." The new season of 'Yeh Meri Family' is set to premiere on May 19 on Amazon miniTV.

