Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his timeless comedy and iconic roles in television and cinema, was laid to rest on Sunday in Mumbai. The 74-year-old actor passed away on October 25 following kidney-related complications as confirmed by the BMC’s medical certificate of cause of death. Satish Shah Dies: Salman Khan Says ‘Life Lived Kingsize’ in Heartfelt Tribute to Actor (See Post)

Satish Shah's Funeral

His cremation took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, with family, friends, and several members of the entertainment industry coming together to bid him a heartfelt goodbye. Before his final journey, Satish Shah’s mortal remains were kept at his Bandra residence, allowing fans and colleagues to pay their last respects. The funeral saw a gathering of well-known personalities including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tiku Talsania, Poonam Dhillon, Supriya Pathak, Pankaj Kapur, David Dhawan, Farah Khan, Nasserudin Shah, Swaroop Sampat and Prasoon Joshi, among many others.

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Team Sings Title Track

The most emotional moment of the ceremony came when the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team paid tribute to their beloved co-star. The show’s producers JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, along with actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and Deven Bhojani, gathered together and sang the sitcom’s title track that once brought laughter to millions but now filled the air with tears and nostalgia. Satish Shah Dies at 74: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute to ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Actor (View Posts)

Deven Bhojani Shares Heartfelt Post on X – Watch

May look mad, dark, weird whatever .. but we always sing this when we’re together & today was not an exception. Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us. #SatishShah ji I am blessed to have directed you in #sarabhaivssarabhai You’ll live forever in our hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tZ02v0k3YT — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) October 26, 2025

Deven Bhojani’s Emotional Tribute

In a touching post on X, Deven Bhojani shared a video of the moment and wrote, “May look mad, dark, weird whatever .. but we always sing this when we’re together & today was not an exception. Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us. #SatishShah ji I am blessed to have directed you in #sarabhaivssarabhai. You’ll live forever in our hearts.” Satish Shah’s portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of the most beloved comic characters in Indian television history. His impeccable timing and effortless humour made him a household name and a role model for many in the industry.

