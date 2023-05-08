Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): And the wait is over. 'Modern Love Chennai' has got a release date.

Modern Love Chennai, an upcoming anthology, is the third Indian adaptation of an internationally acclaimed original anthology helmed by John Carney.

Following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, the makers announced that 'Modern Love Chennai' will be out on May 18 on Prime Video.

The anthology includes the following episodes:

"Lalagunda Bommaigal" - Directed by Rajumurugan, music composed by Sean Roldan, features Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara/

"Imaigal" - Directed by Balaji Sakthivel, music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, features Ashok Selvan and T.J. Bhanu.

"Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji" - Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, music composed by G.V.Prakash Kumar, features Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan.

"Margazhi" - Directed by Akshay Sundher, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal.

"Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal" - Directed by Bharathiraja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi.

"Ninaivo Oru Paravai" - Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Wamiqa and PB.

"After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, we are excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to our service. At Prime Video, we are constantly working towards bringing locally rooted stories that have a universal appeal," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

"Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers," said Thiagarajan Kumararaja, creator of the series and writer-director of one of the episodes. (ANI)

