A sequel to the hit horror film Chhorri is in the works with actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Vishal Furia returning for the installment. Chhorri, which is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, featured Nushratt in the role of Sakshi, a pregnant woman caught in the heart of terror as she attempts to save her unborn child from the monsters that exist in the normal and the paranormal world. Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy Finish Filming for Their Untitled Rom-Com Film.

The film was directed by Vishal, who also helmed the original Marathi film Lapachappi on which 'Chhorrii' was based. Buoyed by the overwhelming response that 'Chhorii' received, the producers, T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment, have decided to take the franchise forward and showcase the next chapter to its fans. The sequel, tentatively titled 'Chhorii 2', is set to pick up Sakshi's story from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares, promising to be even more terrifying than the first edition. Pippa: Ishaan Khatter’s War Drama to Release on December 9, 2022.

Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist, Sakshi, spoke about the sequel and said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

Talking about the sequel, the director added, "I am thrilled to take the Chhorii story to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple film franchise and started developing the story of the sequel while we were filming the first edition. The love for Chhorrii from all quarters has been overwhelming and I am ready to begin another journey with the amazingly talented Nushrratt and my producers who have stood by me and supported my vision all through."

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma, who produced the first instalment, will serve as producers for the upcoming sequel as well. The producers of 'Chhorii' issued a joint statement announcing the sequel and stated, "The critical acclaim and fan love that Chhorii has received is a testament to our belief that the Indian audience has a strong appetite for high-quality scary content and we hope to continue serving them with more exciting and unique stories.

We are also grateful to Amazon Prime Video for the platform that Chhorii received to showcase itself to the world." "With Chhorii 2, we are delighted to continue the successful collaboration with Vishal at the helm and Nushrratt as our leading lady. We hope to take Chhorii 2 a notch higher and make it scarier than the first edition," the producers added.

