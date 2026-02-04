Netflix India has sparked a significant social media controversy following the announcement of its 2026 slate, specifically regarding the title of the upcoming Manoj Bajpayee starrer, Ghooskhor Pandat. Netizens and legal activists have criticised the title as "casteist," alleging that it unfairly targets the Brahmin community and promotes harmful stereotypes. ‘Kartavya’: Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Make Acting Debut Alongside Saif Ali Khan in Upcoming Netflix Film; His First Look Sparks Buzz.

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Teaser Release and Social Media Backlash

The controversy erupted shortly after the streaming giant unveiled a teaser for the film during its "Next on Netflix" event on Tuesday. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit, a corrupt senior police inspector in Delhi who is widely known by the nickname "Pandat."

Check Out the Teaser of ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’:

While the teaser focuses on Dikshit’s involvement in a global conspiracy following a high-stakes night in the capital, social media users quickly pivoted to the title. Critics argue that linking a caste-identifying term like "Pandat" (a colloquial variation of Pandit) with the word ghooskhor (bribe-taker) is derogatory.

Allegations of Casteist Bias

The backlash on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) has been swift. Many users accused the filmmakers and Netflix of normalising hatred against the Brahmin community. Some users questioned whether the platform would ever use similar titles referencing other religious or social groups, labelling the move as a "double standard."

Netizens Express Anger Over ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title

Hello @NetflixIndia, normalisation of hatred against Pandits & Brahmins won’t be tolerated. I’ll see you in Court. CC: @MIB_India @GoI_MeitY pic.twitter.com/TKUnjweViE — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) February 3, 2026

‘Have Some Shame’, Says a Netizen Over ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title

Name of movie - Ghooskhor Pandat Name of Director - Neeraj Pandey When slogans like "Brahmin Bharat Chodo" are becoming so common, couldn’t these wokes pick better name? Have some shame @NetflixIndia @neerajpofficial@BajpayeeManoj Change the name now ! pic.twitter.com/STK6lDdzbq — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) February 4, 2026

Legal Action Taken Against Netflix Over ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title

Gems of Bollywood has formally filed a complaint against @NetflixIndia regarding their web series titled Ghooskhor Pandat for - deeply offensive and casteist title - collective vilification of a recognised social group - encouraging social hostility by legitimising prejudice pic.twitter.com/wqDCOJtQs2 — Ge(r)ms of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) February 3, 2026

A prominent social media account, Gems of Bollywood, claimed to have filed a formal complaint against Netflix India, alleging the title facilitates the "collective vilification of a recognized social group." Additionally, Supreme Court lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha publicly warned the platform of legal action, stating that the "normalization of hatred against Pandits and Brahmins won't be tolerated."

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Plot and Production Details

Despite the heated debate over its name, the film is a high-profile addition to Netflix’s 2026 lineup. Directed by Ritesh Shah and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, Ghooskhor Pandat is described as a one-night thriller.

The story follows the morally compromised Officer Dikshit as he attempts to uncover the identity of a young woman thrown from a moving car, an investigation that eventually draws him into a much larger conspiracy. The film features an ensemble cast including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi and Kiku Sharda

As of Wednesday afternoon, neither Netflix India nor the film’s producers have issued an official response to the demands for a title change or the growing calls for a boycott. ‘Ikka’ First Look: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna Reunite After 29 Years for Intense Courtroom Drama on Netflix (Watch Teaser).

This is not the first time a major streaming platform has faced scrutiny over titles or content perceived as culturally or socially insensitive in India, often leading to title changes or legal interventions before release.

