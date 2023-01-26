Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Actress Raveena Tandon has been ruling hearts ever since she made her debut with 'Patthar Ke Phool' in 1991. Be it 'Mohra', 'Satta', 'Shool', 'Andaaz Apna Apna' or her latest, 'KGF: Chapter 2', the 'Mast Mast' girl of Bollywood has always managed to leave the audience in awe of her versatile acting.

In a three-decade-long cinematic journey, Raveena has received numerous accolades for her work. And now the cherry on the cake is her Padma Award win.

The central government announced the Padma awards on the eve of the 74th Republic Day on Wednesday and Raveena was the only actress to feature on the honours roll this year.

She will be awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour in the country.

Expressing her happiness on being picked for the Padma Shri, Raveena told ANI, "It is a very good feeling. This award encapsulates, recognises and appreciates the work I have done in the last 30 years. I want to thank my audience."

Raveena said the Padma Award has motivated her to do more good work.

"The audience accepted me in all avatars with open arms. They have given me a lot of love over the years. They appreciated me. It really feels special to recieve this honour. I will keep doing hard work and never stop," she added.

With a big smile on her face, Raveena dedicated the honour to her late father and film producer Ravi Tandon.

"I dedicate this award to my father, it is all because of his blessings," Raveena said.

On the work front, Raveena will be seen next in Arbaz Khan's production 'Patna Shukla'. She will also be seen in the second season of 'Aranyak'. (ANI)

