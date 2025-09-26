Raveena Tandon To Campaign for RJD in Bihar Polls? Fact Check Debunks Unverified Claim Circulated With Old Video of Actor’s Meeting With Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, September 26: Is Bollywood actress Raveen Tandon set to campaign for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? Social media went rife with this claim after a video showing RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav meeting and posing with Raveena Tandon went viral. The 14-second-long video shows the two greeting each other and posing for the camera.

An X user, Ranjan Singh (@RanjanSinghh_), shared a video purportedly showing Tejashwi Yadav meeting actress Raveena Tandon. The user claimed that Raveena Tandon will campaign for RJD and Tejashwi Yadav in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. "Raveena Tandon, Bollywood's dream heroine, will campaign for Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar; now the system is going to hang," Singh captioned the video. Did Rajnath Singh Admit to India Losing 4 Rafale Aircrafts During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

User Falsely Claims Raveena Tandon Will Campaign for RJD in Bihar Polls

Is Raveena Tandon really Going To Campaign for RJD in Bihar Polls?

However, when we at LatestLY fact-checked the video, we found that the claim made in the viral post is fake. The quick search on the official Facebook handle of Tejashwi Yadav led us to a video he shared on November 16, 2024, when the duo met at Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand. Did Narendra Modi-Led Government Issue Advisory Asking Citizens To Avoid Cold Drinks as They Are Contaminated With Ebola Virus? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral WhatsApp Message.

Old Video Goes Viral With Unverified Claims

The video of Tejashwi Yadav and Raveena Tandon is old and is falsely linked to the Bihar elections 2025. Apart from this, neither Raveena nor Tejashwi has made such an announcement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Facebook Account of Tejashwi Yadav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : Raveena Tandon will campaign for RJD in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Conclusion : No such announcement has been made either by Raveena Tandon or the RJD. An old video of her meeting with Tejashwi Yadav is circulated with an unverified claim. Full of Trash Clean

