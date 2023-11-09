Instead of a honeymoon with her husband Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra went on a trip to the Maldives with her "girl gang" post wedding. On Thursday, Parineeti shared throwback pictures from the tropical vacation. In one of the images, she is seen posing with her mother, mother-in-law and sister-in-law on the beach. The other snap shows Parineeti cycling. The third shot features the actress posing next to a pool. Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Look Like a Perfect Couple as They Celebrate the Festival For First Time.

"The coolest throwback is when you go for a girls' trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law! Whistles, cheers, and awards for the coolest girl gang please. Also, a special thanks to Waldorf Astoria for being so welcoming and so hospitable! We are dying to come back," she captioned the post, adding the hashtag "GirlsTrip." Parineeti and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members.

It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence. Parineeti Chopra Exudes Royalty As She Poses With Raghav Chadha Under Stars, New Unseen Pics From Her Grand Wedding Are Simply Unmissable!

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there. Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.