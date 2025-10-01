After quite a gap, Dharma Productions is returning to the romcom genre with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film pairs Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time as two youngsters who team up to sabotage the weddings of their exes, played by Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Song ‘Perfect’: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Groove to Guru Randhawa’s Catchy Beats (Watch Video).

Khaitan is no stranger to romcoms, having previously directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. He later ventured into more serious territory with Dhadak before shifting gears again with the heist comedy Govinda Naam Mera. Interestingly, Varun headlined both HSKD and BKD, while Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak, creating an existing sense of familiarity between the director and his leads.

But where do Khaitan’s earlier films stand among Dharma’s romcom legacy? And will Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earn a spot among their best? The answer will be revealed on October 2, when the film releases in cinemas. Until then, here’s a look at five of Dharma Productions’ most enjoyable romantic comedies.

What Makes a Romcom?

Before diving in, it’s worth noting that not every romantic film qualifies as a romcom. A romcom - short for romantic comedy - is generally light-hearted, filled with humour, and centres on love stories that balance fun with emotion. While they don’t need to be laugh-out-loud comedies like Andaz Apna Apna, they maintain a breezy, feel-good vibe even when addressing serious moments. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Lead a Festive Family Entertainer Packed With Love and Laughter.

Conversely, Dharma films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani feature humour but lean heavily into emotional drama, so they’re not strictly romcoms. With that distinction in mind, here are five Dharma films that capture the true spirit of the genre.

1. Dostana (2008)

John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Theme-wise, some aspects of Dostana haven’t aged well due to its inherent homophobia - an irony, given that its underlying message was about acceptance and its producer, Karan Johar, is an icon of the LGBTQ+ community. Still, the film’s charm remains undeniable, thanks to its glamorous leads and sizzling chemistry. Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham play off each other brilliantly, while Priyanka Chopra redefined the “desi girl” persona. Add to that a hit soundtrack by Vishal–Shekhar, and Dostana remains an enjoyable watch despite its flaws. Dostana is streaming on Prime Video and Netflix.

2. I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor in I Hate Luv Storys

Director: Punit Malhotra

Reflecting the spirit of Hollywood romcoms from the ’90s and 2000s, I Hate Luv Storys is a light, playful romance between a cynic and a die-hard romantic working as assistant directors on a film set. Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor may not have been the strongest actors of their generation, but their easy chemistry works, while Samir Soni is hilarious as the demanding director - clearly inspired by Karan Johar himself. The soundtrack by Vishal–Shekhar was another big win. Unfortunately, I Hate Luv Storys is not available on an OTT platform in India.

3. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra made an impressive debut with Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, a film partly inspired by What Happened in Vegas - and arguably better than the original. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imran Khan, it stands out for focusing on friendship and romantic tension rather than rushing into a full-blown love story. The pair’s chemistry was delightful, even if they couldn’t recreate it later in Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. Refreshing, heartfelt, and funny, this romcom remains a gem in Dharma’s catalogue. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is also not available on any streaming platform yet.

4. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Hasee Toh Phasee

Director: Vinil Mathew

Though it underperformed at the box office, Hasee Toh Phasee is one of Dharma’s most underrated romcoms. Parineeti Chopra shines as a socially awkward scientist battling personal demons, while Sidharth Malhotra plays the struggling entrepreneur who falls for her, a forbidden romance since she is his fiancée's sister. Their unusual pairing works beautifully, with Vinil Mathew balancing humour and emotional depth. It’s a charming romance that deserved far more love than it received. Hasee Toh Phasee is streaming on Prime Video and Netflix.

5. 2 States (2014)

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in 2 States

Director: Abhishek Varman

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel, 2 States stars Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor as college sweethearts navigating cultural differences and parental opposition. The Punjabi–Tamilian clash provides both humour and heart, while the leads share sparkling chemistry. Backed by a hit soundtrack and solid performances, 2 States became a crowd-pleasing romcom that’s still fondly remembered today. 2 States is streaming on Zee5.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2025 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).