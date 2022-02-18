New Delhi [India] February 18 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss 15' fame and fitness enthusiast Pratik Sehajpal, who is currently shooting for a new project, has shared a workout video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pratik shared the video in which he is doing push-ups against the backdrop of hills.

Also Read | Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's Film's OTT Rights Picked Up for Rs 65 Crore by Disney+ Hotstar - Reports.

Pratik has been praised many times for his fitness and physique. The latest video has been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering the attention of social media users.

On the work front, Pratik is shooting for a new project with television personalities Niti Taylor and Suyyash Rai. Niti also posted a photo with Pratik and Suyyash in a car. (ANI)

Also Read | Peacemaker Trivia: Learn How Marvel Helped DC Shoot the Superhero Cameo at the End of James Gunn, John Cena’s Series! (SPOILER ALERT).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)