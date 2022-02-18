With such a huge amount being claimed for the post-theatrical rights, the heavy buzz around the release is imaginable. Helmed by Telugu director Puri Jagannath, the movie is about an underdog, who rises to become an MMA fighter, straight from the streets of Mumbai. It’s Liger Vs The Legend! Vijay Deverakonda Meets ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, Says ‘This Man Is Love’.
Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, the movie will feature America's former professional boxer, Mike Tyson, in an important role. Makrand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, and others will be seen in significant roles as well. 'Liger' is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmy Kaur, and Karan Johar.
