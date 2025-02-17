Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra has treated her fans with an album of 'fun snippets' of her life on social media.

On Monday, the 'Desi girl' posted nostalgic pictures on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note describing each photo in the caption.

Also Read | 'Chhaava': Full Movie Leaked on YouTube in HD Format; Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Historical Drama Suffers Another Setback Facing Online Piracy.

She penned, "As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life.

1: Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dads bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 19832: As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 19823: it was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 19874: fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year5: My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 19946: Camphor hospital grounds Barielly. The hair though 19937: lanky teenager at 13 was allowed a cola! of course in a fancy glass. 19958: Boston. major upgrade in confidence 19979: 90s baby. Stylin' with @irf.ahm 199710: my first modelling shoot in Barielly. Hair and makeup by me 199911: First portfolio shot. Bareilly. 199912: Miss India official portrait shot by @atulkasbekar13: Miss india contestant. 200014: Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 200215: Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans, why don't ask! 2008"

Also Read | 'Madharasi': Second Poster of Sivakarthikeyan-AR Murugadoss is OUT! (View Pic).

"there's so much more that happened after that, but will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia," she concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGLHFD3pk3T/?img_index=5

As soon as Priyanka shared the post on Instagram, netizens showered love with heart emojis in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "You're amazing".

Another user commented, "This post is GIVING!!! Love it!!!"

Priyanka often shares her precious moments on social media.

Recently, on Valentine's Day, Priyanka shared a rare photo from her dating days with her husband, Nick Jonas, on social media.

Through a heartwarming post, she narrated how her love story with the pop singer Nick began and how it is progressing.

Taking to her Instagram, the 'Fashion' actress shared some cute clicks with her husband to celebrate their love story on Valentine's Day.

In the first picture, the duo were seen twinning in white outfits while the actress rested her head on the shoulders of the pop singer. The date of capture was also mentioned in the photo. As per the post, the picture is expected to be taken in January 2018.

Another photo from Priyanka's post appears to be from her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding in Mumbai recently. While twinning in blue outfits, the couple posed for an adorable selfie at an event.

While sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "How it started.. How it's going. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever, Valentine."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGDI3Cppnf7/?img_index=1

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick visited India to take part in the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra.

The wedding of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya took place on February 7, 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)