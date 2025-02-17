Chhaava is performing exceptionally well at the box office, achieving not only the biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film in 2025 but also setting a new record for its lead star, Vicky Kaushal, and becoming the highest-grossing first weekend for a historical drama. This impressive box office performance gains even more significance considering that an HD print of the film, directed by Laxman Utekar, was leaked online and appeared on torrent sites on the very day of its release, February 14, 2025. ‘Chhaava’: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Leaked Online Ahead of Its Release? X Posts With HD Screenshots Go Viral With This Claim.

In a bold and audacious move, the full movie of Chhaava has now been leaked on YouTube in HD format, a screenshot of which has been shared below.

LatestLY strongly condemns piracy in any form and we hope the makers take appropriate action against such uploaders to have the links removed promptly.

Screenshot of Leaked Print of 'Chhaava' on YouTube

Chhaava is a glorified biopic of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Beats ‘Padmaavat’ With Biggest Opening Weekend for Bollywood Historical; Is the Movie Already a Blockbuster?

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anil George. The music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman. Chhaava marks Maddock Films' second release this year, following Sky Force.

