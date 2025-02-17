The makers of director AR Murugadoss’s much-awaited explosive action entertainer, Madharasi, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, chose to double the delight of fans on Monday by releasing a second poster of the film on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. ‘Madharasi’ Title Glimpse Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss’ Action Entertainer Gets a Name on Actor’s 40th Birthday (Watch Video).

Sivakarthikeyan himself took to his X timeline to tweet the second poster from the explosive action entertainer. He wrote, “#Madharasi second poster” and posted the second picture from the film.

Earlier in the day, the unit of Madharasi not only released a title teaser but also released the first look poster of the actor as part of his birthday celebrations.

Second Poster of 'Madharasi'

Director AR Murugadoss, who shared the link to the title teaser on his X timeline, wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest @Siva_Kartikeyan. The ground is set for the MASSIVE ACTION. Let the HAVOC begin! #SKxARM is #Madharasi. TITLE GLIMPSE & FIRST LOOK out now!"

The teaser, which brought cheer to scores of Sivakarthikeyan’s fans who have been eagerly expecting an update on the film, has only gone on to heighten expectations from the film.

The teaser features explosive action sequences from start to finish and gives one the impression that actor Biju Menon plays a cop in the film. The film, as the director has suggested in his tweet, promises to an action extravaganza.

Title Glimpse of Madharasi

This film, which brings together AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan together for the first time, has been produced on a grand scale. ‘SK25’ Is Titled ‘Parasakthi’! Sivakarthikeyan Joins Hands With Sudha Kongara for Gripping Political Drama Co-Starring Ravi Mohan and Sreeleela.

Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead in the film, which also has Bollywood star Vidyut Jamwal in a pivotal role. Following the blockbuster success of Thuppakki, Vidyut Jamwal will be seen collaborating with AR Murugadoss again in this movie.

Madharasi, which has been produced by N Srilakshmi Prasad of Sri Lakshmi Movies on a grand scale, features a musical score by Anirudh Ravichander. Sudeep Elamon is handling cinematography, and Sreekar Prasad is overseeing editing work. Arun Venjaramoodu is the Art Director of the film, the stunts of which have been choreographed by Kevin Kumar and Dhilip Subbarayan.

