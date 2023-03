After teasing fans with a teaser of her upcoming action thriller series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday hinted that something new is coming up. Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka re-shared an article and captioned it, "Let's go!" She also tagged banner Purple Pebble Pictures and Amazon Studios. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra’s Orange Dresses That Are Setting the Right Mood for Summer!

According to Deadline, a US-based entertainment news outlet stated that Priyank to be part of Assume Nothing, a limited adapted series based on Tanya Selvaratnam's memoir. Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence book by Tanya Selvaratnam is all about the intimate abuse she faced while dating New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman - advocate for women's rights, prosecutor of Harvey Weinstein, which eventually led to his downfall. Priyanka will also be the executive producer along with Mary Rohlich under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures. The actor is currently in talks to star in the adaptation. More details are yet to be disclosed. After Citadel, Priyanka Chopra to Star in Assume Nothing Series for Prime Video – Reports.

Assume Nothing Series Announced!

Priyanka Chopra Announces Assume Nothing Series (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On Monday, Citadel's makers informed that the series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26. Recently the makers unveiled the first look of the actors from the series which received massive responses from the fans. In Citadel, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play elite spies who work for an organisation called Citadel. The series is also getting an Indian adaptation. Raj and DK are creating the Indian version of Citadel featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

